Christopher Trzcinski
Mosinee - Christopher J. Trzcinski Sr., 65, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 4, 2020, due to a motorcycle accident in Sugar Camp.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1955, in Stamford, Conn., the son of the late Henry and Audrey (Crooker) Cutter.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran awarded with many medals. He was a genius when it came to HVAC, having many certifications while working at Hurtis Oil and PGA Plumbing. He lived in many places and his employment ranged from owner/manager of CJ's Small Engine Repair, to electrician, to appliance repair services.
Christopher could make friends with anyone and enjoyed spending time with his family. His boys meant the world to him and enjoyed watching them play baseball, football, basketball, sporting clays, taking them hunting and later in life, riding Harleys.
Survivors, besides his wife, Laurie, Mosinee, include seven children, Charity (Peter) Sprague, Mass., Christopher (Laurie) Trzcinski Jr., Mass., Derek (Shauna) Trczinski and Dallas (Jennie) Trzcinski, both of Eagle River, and Nikolas Trzcinski, Loukas Trzcinski and Jaikas Trzcinski, all of Mosinee; five grandchildren; two sisters, Dawn Lucas and Lisa Bassett, both of Mass.; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Trzcinski, Ariz.; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Koke. He was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne, and a sister, June Stratoti.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com