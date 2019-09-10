|
Clara Stahel
Merrill - Clara I. Stahel, 99, of Merrill passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Pine Crest Nursing Home. She was born on October 29, 1919 in Hamburg, WI to the late John & Ida (Hahn) Schultz. Clara married Erwin Stahel who preceded her in death on January 15, 1960.
Clara loved helping on the family farm. She enjoyed spending time with family and taking care of her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Clara is survived by her children;, Eugene (fiancé Donna Otto) Stahel, Phyllis (Harold) Woller, Gerald (Marabeth) Stahel, grandchildren; Steve (Julia) Stahel, Scott Pfaff, Sheila (Alan) Klug, Jeffrey (Vanesa) Zocher, Terry (Cyndie) Zocher, Gregory (Caroline) Zocher, Jonathon (Caley) Stahel, Michelle Pagel, Alyssa (Jason) Pamenter, Bethlene (Derrik) Skains, brother; John Schultz, many great grandchildren & great great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.
Preceded in death by: Parents, husband; Erwin, brothers; Walter & Martin Schultz, sister; Leona Steinagel, one grandchild; Sherri Pfaff, daughter in law; Mary Stahel, and son in law; LeRoy Zocher.
A funeral service for Clara will be held 12 noon on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church town of Hamburg. Rev. Donald Love will be officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 9AM until the time of service at church. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. Special Thanks to Pine Crest Nursing Home Staff for their care & compassion, especially to Bette, Teresa & Melissa. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 10, 2019