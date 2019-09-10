Services
Waid Funeral Home
301 S Eagle Dr
Merrill, WI 54452
(715) 536-4646
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church town of Hamburg
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church town of Hamburg
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Stahel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Stahel


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Stahel Obituary
Clara Stahel

Merrill - Clara I. Stahel, 99, of Merrill passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Pine Crest Nursing Home. She was born on October 29, 1919 in Hamburg, WI to the late John & Ida (Hahn) Schultz. Clara married Erwin Stahel who preceded her in death on January 15, 1960.

Clara loved helping on the family farm. She enjoyed spending time with family and taking care of her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Clara is survived by her children;, Eugene (fiancé Donna Otto) Stahel, Phyllis (Harold) Woller, Gerald (Marabeth) Stahel, grandchildren; Steve (Julia) Stahel, Scott Pfaff, Sheila (Alan) Klug, Jeffrey (Vanesa) Zocher, Terry (Cyndie) Zocher, Gregory (Caroline) Zocher, Jonathon (Caley) Stahel, Michelle Pagel, Alyssa (Jason) Pamenter, Bethlene (Derrik) Skains, brother; John Schultz, many great grandchildren & great great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.

Preceded in death by: Parents, husband; Erwin, brothers; Walter & Martin Schultz, sister; Leona Steinagel, one grandchild; Sherri Pfaff, daughter in law; Mary Stahel, and son in law; LeRoy Zocher.

A funeral service for Clara will be held 12 noon on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church town of Hamburg. Rev. Donald Love will be officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 9AM until the time of service at church. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. Special Thanks to Pine Crest Nursing Home Staff for their care & compassion, especially to Bette, Teresa & Melissa. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now