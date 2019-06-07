|
Clarence F. Soczka
Wausau - Clarence F. Soczka, 89, of Wausau, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born September 13, 1929 in the town of Rietbrock, to the late Mat and Margaret (Sekorski) Soczka. He married Esther Lewandowski on October 17, 1951 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent. She preceded him in death on June 5, 2014.
Clarence was a dairy farmer for 15 years. After farming, he was employed by the Marathon County Highway Department for 29 years, retiring in 1991.
Survivors include his two sons, Clarence (Jane) of Wausau and Gary (Lynn) of Weston; three grandsons, James (fiancé, Melissa), Derek (Alicia), and Evan; and two great-grandsons; Hunter and Alex.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; parents; five sisters, Hattie, Lucy, Frances, Marcella, and Agnes; and two brothers, Edward and Leo.
A memorial mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. Anne Parish, 700 West Bridge Street, Wausau, with Father Robert Streveler officiating. Friends and family may call beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 7, 2019