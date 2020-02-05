Services
Edgar - Clarence J. Durr, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born September 16, 1932 in the Town of Browning, only child of the late Albert and Helen (Wedeman) Durr. On September 14, 1957, he was united in marriage to Sandra Heidmann at St. John Catholic Church, Wuertzburg. She survives.

Clarence was a veteran of the United States Navy. For many years, he worked at Edgar Packing, until his retirement. He was a former member of the Edgar Fire Department and St. John Cemetery Board. Some of his favorite pastimes included tinkering around in his garage and going to the casino.

He had strong faith and was a longtime member of St. John Catholic Church, Edgar.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra; his children, Daniel (Connie) Durr, Athens, Brian Durr (deceased), Roy Durr (deceased), Kevin (Dawn) Durr, Edgar, Denise Adamus, Wausau and Aaron (Kelly) Durr, Wausau; and his grandchildren, Nathan, Tyler, McKenzie, Kayla, Tanner, Jordan, Kyle, Madison, Jaden and Maci.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the church and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. A rosary service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the church.

Full military honors will be conducted by the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, Edgar.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
