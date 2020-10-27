Clarie Fehlhaber
Mosinee - Clarie Ann Fehlhaber, 63, Kronenwetter, passed away peacefully at 9:23 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, surrounded by her kids and grandkids.
She was born Nov. 8, 1956, the daughter of Sally (Spychalla) Szalewski and the late Clarence Szalewski. She married the love of her life, Bruce Fehlhaber, on April 17, 1976. He passed away on Feb. 19, 2020.They have been finally reunited. Together they had three loving children, Rachel (Steven) Fehlhaber-Poppe, Nathan (Nicole) Fehlhaber and Sara Fehlhaber, all of Edgar. Clarie was blessed with seven loving grandchildren, which were her life, Austin, Ella, Anna, Harry, Bo, Noah and Mica.
Clarie worked for Wire Harness Solutions for 26 years and had to retire due to her cancer. Clarie loved spending time out in her yard, working in her yard, taking care of her flowers, and watching all the wildlife that came in. In her free time she spent as much time with her children and grandchildren doing all the different things they loved together.
Clarie is survived by her mother, Sally Szalewski; her brother, Charles Szalewski; sisters and brothers-in-law; Barb Minier, Jane Fehlhaber, Brian (Faye) Fehlhaber, Debbie (Milt) Tiege,, Jeff (Shelby) Fehlhaber, Steven Fehlhaber and Lori (Dana) Weyer; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. All these people meant the world to her.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bruce; her dad, Clarence Szalewski; grandparents, Charles and Adeline Spychalla and Harry and Lottie Szalewski; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Szalewski and Kathy Fehlhaber; brothers-in-law, Dennis Fehlhaber and Bob Miner; and way too many list, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
Visitation will be open to the public from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Wausau. Private family services will be held. Vicor Will Ostrem will officiate. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
In lieu of flowers, due to her unexpected passing and all the expenses associated with this, monetary donations would be greatly appreciated.
"Mom, you left us way to soon but you put up one heck of a fight. Cancer didn't win, you did, you are now pain free and back in dad's arms. We promise you we will be ok because we have each other and we won't break our promise to you. Until we meet again, Mom, watch over us all and keep us safe. Give Dad a big hug and kiss from all of us. We love and miss you so much!"