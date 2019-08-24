|
Claude N. Paszek
Wausau - Claude N. Paszek, 74, Wausau, died August 21, 2019 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at his home.
He was born to Marion (Kraus) and Norbert Paszek of rural Edgar in 1944. On February 10, 1968 he married Judy Loehmer on a bitterly cold day in Tomahawk.
Claude worked at Foremost Dairies for 30 years. After retiring from there, he started his own home improvement business, which his daughter, Leann helped with.
His favorite hobbies included watching the Packers and Brewers, helping Brian work on his stock car and watching him race, where he was the "crew chief". Claude and Judy spent many summers camping and traveling. They especially enjoyed the Glacier and Yellowstone National Park in 2010 and a trip around Lake Superior with their camping trailer. They also visited Washington DC and New York City after 9/11.
Claude was always ready to lend a helping hand when needed with family and friends. He was able to express his feelings to Judy by telling her "I love you" with his last breath before God led him into eternal rest.
He is survived by his wife, Judy of 51 years; daughters, Paula (John) Gavinski, Bevent, and Leann Ninabuck, Edgar and son, Brian (Ann) Paszek, Chandler, Arizona; grandchildren, Ashley, Raquel, Cody, Michaela, Alexandra, Christopher (CJ), Lillie and Adelyn. He is also loved by 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Louise Goretski, Plover, and her children, Kirk and Chad.
He was preceded in death by both parents.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church, Rib Mountain. Rev. Jenn Collins will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau and again on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church, Rib Mountain.
Special thanks go out to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their wonderful, compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Claude's memory to be donated to the .
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 24, 2019