Clemens J. Murkowski

Clemens J. Murkowski Obituary
Clemens J. Murkowski

Athens - Clemens J. Murkowski, 81, Athens passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.

He was born May 22, 1938 in the town of Rietbrock, son of the late Harry and Balbena (Felzkowski) Murkowski.

For many years Clemens was a dairy farmer in the town of Rietbrock. After farming he went to work at Eastbay in Wausau until the time of his illness. Some of his favorite pastimes were fishing, watching football games on TV, especially the Green Bay Packers and working in his garden. He always enjoyed sharing his raspberries with the neighbors.

Clemens proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

Survivors include three nieces, Monica Murkowski, Vaneta Maach and Sherry Krueger and one sister-in-law, Shirley Murkowski and his cat, George.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Florian and his brother Ervin.

A private family funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. The Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
