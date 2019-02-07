|
Clifford Earl Campbell
Wausau - Clifford Earl Campbell died unexpectedly on January 31, 2019, in Apache Junction, AZ. Cliff was born on June 10, 1943 in Brokaw, WI. He grew up in and around the Wausau area and graduated from D. C. Everest High School in 1961.
Cliff married Judy (Duginske) Campbell in 1965. They enjoyed 51 years together and spent many of those as full-time adventurers in their RV. Cliff was happiest when with family or at the steering wheel.
Cliff was a true renaissance man. He had the ability to fix nearly anything and readily shared those skills with family and friends. His career began as a designer where he created the original concrete picnic table now common at restaurants and outdoor venues. Later, he followed his entrepreneurial spirit and founded Conestoga Conversions. Cliff and Judy Campbell established this automobile accessory company and ran it successfully for over 20 years. Even in retirement they continued to craft multiple business ventures together.
Cliff and Judy spent their summers in Wisconsin and winters in Arizona. They were longtime members of St. Therese Catholic Church in Rothschild and St. Maximillian Kolbe Parish in Almond.
Cliff was preceded in death by his wife Judy, his parents Glen and Selma Campbell, and a sister Betty Miller. He is survived by his siblings Glen Jr., Helen, Clara, and Jerry and their spouses.
Cliff is also survived by his children Michelle Winter (Joseph), Heather Heart (Ross), Jennifer Fahey (Joseph), and Shawn Campbell (Deanna Meyerrose). Cliff also loved spending time with his nine grandchildren: Jacob Stencil, Makenzie Winter, Madeline Winter, Nicholas Winter, Maxwell Winter, Hathaway Heart, Whittaker Heart, Abigail Fahey, and Charles Fahey.
There will be a celebration of Cliff's life held at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rothschild, WI on Saturday, March 16th. Visitation will be from 10:00am-11:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Church address: 113 W. Kort St., Rothschild, WI 54474.
Cliff was a unique individual whose kindness and talents will be greatly missed.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2019