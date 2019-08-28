|
Clifford Graveen
Ashwaubenon - Clifford Ernest Graveen was reunited with his wife, Elaine, on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born on August 21, 1926 in Wausau, WI to the late Ernest and Lulu (nee: Seidler) Graveen. Clifford graduated from Wausau High School in 1944; after graduation he joined the US Navy and received electrical technical training. He was especially proud of his work on the Martin-Mars seaplanes that were built during WWII to evacuate the wounded. In 2016, Clifford was asked to be reunited with the Mars seaplane that he worked on; it was an experience that brought the biggest smile on to Clifford's face. When Clifford was discharged from the Navy, he went on to work for the Wisconsin Public Service Corporation; retiring as an Electrical Supervisor after 39 years. During this time, Clifford and Elaine were fortunate enough to travel throughout the country for meetings that involved his career with WPS. In 1949, Clifford married the former Elaine Hahn in Wausau. He enjoyed spending time at his cottage in Harrison Hills, WI with his family, woodworking and absolutely loved his John Deere tractor. Clifford was extremely proud of his cottage and how he built cabinets and furniture for it from trees that he cut down. He was a member of the Woodworkers Guild-Green Bay
Clifford is survived by his children, Paula Graveen-Brainard of Weston, Patty Graveen of Green Bay, and Robert Graveen of Milwaukee; grandchildren, Max (Emily) Brainard of Wausau, and Andrew(Melanie) Brainard of Sant Monica, CA; great-grandchildren, Henry and Hazel and sister Irma Anklam of Wausau. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Other than his wife and parents; Clifford is preceded in death by his siblings Bernice Graveen and Gordon Graveen.
There will be a Visitation held Friday, August 30 at WOODSIDE MANOR CHAPEL, 1060 Pilgrim Way, Green Bay, from 10-11 AM. Clifford's Funeral Service will be at 11 AM. Inurnment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Clifford's name to Unity Hospice (www.unityhospice.org) or Calvary Lutheran Church www.calvarygb.com).
Clifford's family would like to thank Unity Hospice and Woodside Manor for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Clifford the last 26 months. They would also like to thank Jim from the VFW for all his visits to Clifford, it meant a lot to him.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2019