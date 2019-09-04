|
Constance D. Winter
Wausau - Constance D. Winter 82, went to be with her heavenly Father on September 1, 2019.
Connie was born to Lloyd and Eleanor (Dvorak) Bourget on May 9th, 1937 in the village of Stanley, WI and became a baptized child of God shortly thereafter. Connie started school in Kenosha, WI and after moving to Cornell, WI in 1945 graduated from Cornell High School in 1955. Later that year, she moved to Wausau, WI to work at Employer's Insurance Company. Connie also worked at Memorial Hospital in Wausau for a short time before beginning her career caring for residents at the Sunnyvale Infirmary.
On December 4th 1956 she married Donald F. Winter in Stevens Point, WI. After settling down in Wausau they started their family. Over the course of the next 4 years they were blessed with 4 children and a place to call home just north of Wausau. After working the better part of 2 decades at what is now Mount View Care Center, Connie retired during the early 1990's. Following her retirement Connie served the children at Daisy Mae Childcare for several years before providing private childcare during the early 2000's.
It brought Connie great joy to knit mittens and hats as well as bake for others throughout her entire life. She was a long time and active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where she enjoyed serving others by teaching Sunday School, working with the youth, quilting, as well as many other activities over the years. Her servant heart and smile was always appreciated by all who met her. It brought her such enjoyment to feed and watch the wide variety of song birds out her window every day, she particularly loved her cardinals. Each spring Connie took great delight watching and caring for her plants and flowers, especially her tulips.
Connie is survived by her 3 children, Dan (Mashelle), Patti (Gary) Weden, Jeff (Belinda). She is preceded in death by her husband Donald, 2016 and her son Alan, 1984.
Connie is also survived by her sister Jackie (Eddie) Brummond. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, Andy (Erin) Wendorf and Adam Wendorf, Jenny (Vince) VanRixel, Chris (Kristi) Winter, John (Jocelyn) Winter, Randy (Kristen) Winter, Richard (Kelsi) Winter, Sarah Winter, Curt (Kathy) Weden, Steven (Kim) Weden, Andrew (Julianna) Weden, KC Winter, Hannah Winter, and 24 great - grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brothers David and George and her sisters Janet Zinda and Ann Hickey.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with service to follow at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 930 Edgewood Road, Wausau. A light lunch will be served after the service.
As an expression of sympathy memorials may be made to the family.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements.Online condolences may be expressed at petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 4, 2019