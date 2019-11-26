|
|
Constance "Connie" Jane Witter Helke Dellenbach
Oregon, WI formerly Wausau - Constance "Connie" Jane Witter Helke Dellenbach, 93, formerly of Wausau currently of Oregon, WI, died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at BeeHive Homes of Oregon under the care of Agrace Hospice Care.
Connie was born August 31, 1926 to the late Jeremiah and Amelia (Abraham) Witter in Wausau. She grew up as one of 20 children in a house bustling with activity. Early on, she began work for Marathon Battery during WWII before meeting Franklin Helke at Rib River Ballroom. The couple was married on July 19, 1947 and they adopted Stuart and Jackie. Tragedy struck the family in 1983 when Franklin died unexpectedly. Connie persevered and supported herself by working in the laundry at the Exel Inn. Love found Connie once more when she met Elmer Dellenbach at a dance at the Labor Temple. The couple was married on June 30, 1992. They were blessed with 22 wonderful years together prior to Elmer's death on January 15, 2015.
Connie was a good and loving mother, always making sure her children got what they needed. She took time to read to her children fostering a love of reading in them and along with Franklin emphasized the importance of a good education to Jackie and Stuart. Connie was an excellent baker, seamstress and embroiderer. She loved living in the country for most of her life and enjoyed the simple things like working in her garden, canning countless jars of vegetables and playing cards with family and friends. Connie was also very active with the Auxiliary and St. Paul UCC where she had been a member her entire life.
Connie is survived by her children, Stuart L. (Johna) Helke, Oregon,WI and Jacquelyn M. Helke, Wausau; step-children, Michael (Rosalie) Dellenbach, Goose Creek, SC, and Deb (friend, LaVonne Akey) Coerper, Wausau; grandchildren, Brett Coerper, David (Blair) Dellenbach, Samantha Dellenbach and Linda (Eric Maldonado) Stewart; great-grandchildren, Henry and Ila Dellenbach and Sierra Mount; great-great-grandson, Damarous; brother, Lee (Mary Ellen) Witter; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by 9 sisters and 9 brothers.
The funeral service for Connie will be at 12:00 PM on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Paul United Church of Christ (426 Washington St, Wausau). Rev. Dr. Philip Schneider will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Monday. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Town of Texas. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign the family guestbook at helke.com.
Heartfelt thanks and appreciation go out to the staff of BeeHive Home of Oregon and Agrace Hospice Care from Connie and her family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019