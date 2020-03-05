|
Constance S. "Connie" Josiger, 81, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born July 28, 1938 in Wausau, daughter of the late William Harlan "Irish" and Elaine (Remmel) McMahon. On May 7, 1960 she married Kenneth Josiger Sr. at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. He survives.
Connie was a homemaker and took great pride in raising her two children. She enjoyed all sorts of crafts, art projects and took great pride in cake decorating and teaching people how to decorate themselves. Connie was also a volunteer at the Talent Shop in the Goodwill Store and was proud to be a Navy wife and Navy mother.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Josiger Sr., Rothschild, her son, Kevin (Laurie) Josiger, Charleston, South Carolina, two grandchildren, Kevin (Bryana) Josiger Jr., King George, Virginia and Kameron (Ashley) Josiger, Charleston, South Carolina, one great grandson, Grayson Josiger, her siblings, Bill (Dorothy) McMahon, Wisconsin Rapids, Pat (Carol) McMahon, Weston, Mike (Donna) McMahon, Weston and Maggie (Dale) Kersten, Wausau and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Josiger Jr.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon, Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. The Rev. Allan Slowiak will preside. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020