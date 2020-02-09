|
Craig Johnson
Mesa - Craig Johnson, 57 of Mesa, AZ unexpectedly passed away on February 1st, 2020. He is the son of Sally Wassmann and the late Roger Johnson, and was born in Wausau, WI. He is survived by his wife, Fritz Johnson, his daughter, Jenny Johnson, and his brother Todd Johnson. He lived in Arizona for the past twenty three years and loved to ride his Harley, go camping and hiking, get in as many rounds of golf that he could, and of course root for the Packers. He would always return to Wisconsin multiple times each year to be with friends and family. It is with a heavy and broken heart that we will always have our beautiful memories left behind as he touched so many people's lives. His family always came first and were the joy of his life. Craig was an amazing man who lived his life with passion, kindness, a great sense of humor, and always had a smile on his face. He affected so many people who knew him as he was such an incredible person with such a big heart. We will miss him dearly as he mattered so much to all of us, but we will never forget him as he impacted our lives deeply. We will be honoring him with a Celebration of his Life at Sconni's on February 16th at 1:00, the address is 1239 Schofield Ave.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020