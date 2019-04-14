|
Craig Sandquist
Cape Coral, FL - Craig Sandquist, 69, Cape Coral, Florida passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6 at Hope Hospice House in Cape Coral Florida with his loving wife Diana at his side, who said Craig always gave her loving care, and gave her adventure by showing her places and things she had never seen or experienced before.
Craig was born July 9, 1949 in Wausau WI, to Melvin and De Loris Sandquist. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wausau, and graduated from Wausau High School in 1967. Craig proudly served in the US Navy stationed in San Diego, CA and onboard the USS Hancock during the Vietnam War as a hydraulics specialist. After his honorable discharge from the Navy he relocated to the Minneapolis area where he worked for the US Post Office, and also in real estate until he retired. He was also a 32nd degree mason. The last 10 years of his life he spent in Cape Coral, and although retired, he continued to work in real estate which was his lifelong passion. Craig enjoyed watching the Packers, and spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed visiting with people, and loved to tell a good joke, or one of his many stories when given the chance.
Craig is survived by his wife Diana, Cape Coral FL, his daughter Candyce Gomez, Winchendon MA, his father Melvin, Wausau, and sisters and brother, Christine(Jon) Sass, Florence MA, Corey(Susan) Sandquist, Wausau, and Cathryn(Jerry) Yushta, Holmen WI. He is also survived by stepsons Mark(Egla) Barber, Vancouver, WA, Jason(Brooklyn) Barber, Chris Barber, and Richard Barber, all of San Diego, CA, and many cousins, nieces, nephew, and five grandchildren, Justyce, Dylan, and Brendan, Elijah and Caleb.
A memorial service is being planned in Wausau at a later date.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019