Craig Wawrzyniec
Auburndale - Craig J. Wawrzyniec, 38, Auburndale, passed away on Nov. 19, 2019. He was born on Oct. 8, 1981, the son of Carl and Cynthia (Ivaska) Wawrzyniec.
Craig worked as a welder at Quality Tank Solutions and was an avid deer hunter. He was a big supporter of veterans, enjoying participating in the annual Patriots for Warriors Ride on his motorcycle. Craig was a fun-loving guy that helped anyone in need. He had passion for working and helping his neighbors on the farm. He was also known to be a prankster!
Survivors, besides his parents, Carl and Cynthia Wawrzyniec, include: his grandparents, Chet and Kathy Ivaska, Eagle River, and Noreen Wawrzyniec, Winter; a daughter, Jaden Schneider, Marshfield; a brother, Keith (Heather) Wawrzyniec, Auburndale; nephews and nieces, Hunter & Brock Wawrzyniec and Kendra & Brooke Edwards; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends, Scott and David Trachte and Duane Ladick. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Carl Wawrzyniec Sr., an aunt, Vicki Ivaska, a cousin, Jeremy Ivaska, and an uncle, Dave Bathel.
Services will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Good News Baptist Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Jay O'Connor will officiate. Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of services at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bestefh.com.
The family would like to thank Dennis Cabanski for all his help and support.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019