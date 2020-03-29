Services
Taylor-Stine Funeral Home Inc
903 E 3Rd St
Merrill, WI 54452
(715) 536-6244
Resources
More Obituaries for Crystal Josiger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crystal M. Josiger


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Crystal M. Josiger Obituary
Crystal M. Josiger, age 62, of the Town of Pine River, Lincoln County passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Crystal was born April 23, 1957 in Merrill, daughter of the late Howard 'Ookie' and Janice (Krause) Rajek. She married Michael J. Josiger on April 11, 1994. He preceded her in death on December 15, 2019. Crystal retired from Church Mutual Insurance Company, Merrill were she was an Underwriter. She enjoyed feeding the birds, fishing, cooking and baking, raising flowers, traveling, spoiling her late dog 'Max', and watching both the Packers and Brewers. Crystal adored her grandkids.

Crystal is survived by her two sons, Todd (Pam) Josiger and Craig (Nicole) Josiger, both of Merrill; seven grandchildren, Tara Josiger (with, Brady Kluck), Jessica and Kaisi Jardine, Jacob (Amanda) Josiger, Dakota Ress (with fiancé, Alli Prebeg), and Connor and Andrew Josiger; five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Ryan, Landon, Addison and Lillian; brother, Marty (Karla Hartwig) Rajek of Schofield; sister-in-law, Kris Rajek (with, Steve Kufahl) of Merrill; brother-in-law, Jeff (Barbara) Mondeik of Gleason; and nieces and nephews, Jenny, Stacey, Kyle, Jenni, Lindsey, and Mindy. Crystal is preceded in death by her husband, Mike Josiger; parents, Howard 'Ookie' and Janice Rajek; sister, Jean Mondeik; and brother, Randy Rajek.

A private family committal will take place at Springbrook Cemetery, Town of Pine River. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be made at

www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Crystal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -