Crystal M. Josiger, age 62, of the Town of Pine River, Lincoln County passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Crystal was born April 23, 1957 in Merrill, daughter of the late Howard 'Ookie' and Janice (Krause) Rajek. She married Michael J. Josiger on April 11, 1994. He preceded her in death on December 15, 2019. Crystal retired from Church Mutual Insurance Company, Merrill were she was an Underwriter. She enjoyed feeding the birds, fishing, cooking and baking, raising flowers, traveling, spoiling her late dog 'Max', and watching both the Packers and Brewers. Crystal adored her grandkids.
Crystal is survived by her two sons, Todd (Pam) Josiger and Craig (Nicole) Josiger, both of Merrill; seven grandchildren, Tara Josiger (with, Brady Kluck), Jessica and Kaisi Jardine, Jacob (Amanda) Josiger, Dakota Ress (with fiancé, Alli Prebeg), and Connor and Andrew Josiger; five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Ryan, Landon, Addison and Lillian; brother, Marty (Karla Hartwig) Rajek of Schofield; sister-in-law, Kris Rajek (with, Steve Kufahl) of Merrill; brother-in-law, Jeff (Barbara) Mondeik of Gleason; and nieces and nephews, Jenny, Stacey, Kyle, Jenni, Lindsey, and Mindy. Crystal is preceded in death by her husband, Mike Josiger; parents, Howard 'Ookie' and Janice Rajek; sister, Jean Mondeik; and brother, Randy Rajek.
A private family committal will take place at Springbrook Cemetery, Town of Pine River. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill is assisting the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020