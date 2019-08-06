|
|
Cynthia A. Crawford
Woodland Hills, CA - Cynthia A. Crawford, 64, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, July 20th, 2019, at her home in Woodland Hills, CA. Cindy was born on December 28th, 1954 to Milo and Elizabeth "Betty" Crawford in Wausau, WI. She was a 1972 graduate of Wausau East High School and was married to Robin White in Wausau, WI. After Cindy's divorce, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of being a professional actress. Once Cindy settled in L.A., she started working in the entertainment industry while taking acting lessons, doing actor's showcases on the side. As an executive administrative assistant, Cindy worked for BMG Music Company (RCA), Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox, and ended her career at Warner Brothers. Cindy loved going to the movies with friends in her spare time and watching Green Bay Packers games, along with her beloved Lakers and Dodgers. Whenever she had a chance, Cindy would happily volunteer for Kitten Rescue Los Angeles, her favorite nonprofit organization. Cindy is survived by her brothers Gary, Terry, and Jerry, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A potluck memorial for Cindy will be held at the Mason Grove clubhouse at 10201 Mason Ave., Chatsworth, California, 91311 on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cindy's preferred charity, Kitten Rescue Los Angeles at https://kittenrescue.org/donate/ .
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019