Cynthia "Cindy" Kainz
1957 - 2020
Wausau - Cynthia "Cindy" L. Kainz, age 62 of Wausau, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield, WI.

She was born on November 18, 1957 in Wausau, daughter of the late Louis Kainz and Phyllis (Krueger) Kainz. Cindy worked as a bank teller for many years at the First American Bank in Wausau. She was a volunteer for Aspirus Hospice for over 20 years, receiving an award for the Volunteer of the Year for her work there. She also volunteered for the Grand Theater in Wausau, coordinating the many volunteers for events held there. She was an avid Vikings fan and loved the Brewers.

Survivors include her two sisters, Gail Kainz of Wausau, and Pam (Ken) Gierszewski of Weston; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family funeral will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be given to the family by visiting helke.com.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Marshfield Medical Center for their care of Cindy during her time there.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
