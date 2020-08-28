Cynthia M. Kondzela
Weston - Cynthia M. Kondzela, 74, of Weston, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
She was born on November 7, 1945, to the late Henry and Esther (Zoromski) Kondzela. After graduating from high school, Cynthia took a few classes at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and went to Northcentral Technical College for two years. After completing school, she went on to work for the University of Wisconsin, Wausau. She retired after 35 years as the Program Assistant to University Relations. Cynthia was very close to her Lord. She spent many hours reciting the rosary, was active at her church, St. Therese Parish, and was a very generous and giving person.
In her early years, Cynthia enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling; while in her more recent years, she found herself enjoying reading, making crafts, and going on outings with her friends. Throughout her life, Cynthia was always a kind and caring person. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Therese Parish, 311 Kort Street, Rothschild. Father Joseph Albert will officiate. A visitation will take place from 10:00 am until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Kronenwetter. Friends and family may go to helke.com
to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.