1/1
Cynthia M. Kondzela
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia M. Kondzela

Weston - Cynthia M. Kondzela, 74, of Weston, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

She was born on November 7, 1945, to the late Henry and Esther (Zoromski) Kondzela. After graduating from high school, Cynthia took a few classes at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and went to Northcentral Technical College for two years. After completing school, she went on to work for the University of Wisconsin, Wausau. She retired after 35 years as the Program Assistant to University Relations. Cynthia was very close to her Lord. She spent many hours reciting the rosary, was active at her church, St. Therese Parish, and was a very generous and giving person.

In her early years, Cynthia enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling; while in her more recent years, she found herself enjoying reading, making crafts, and going on outings with her friends. Throughout her life, Cynthia was always a kind and caring person. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Therese Parish, 311 Kort Street, Rothschild. Father Joseph Albert will officiate. A visitation will take place from 10:00 am until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Kronenwetter. Friends and family may go to helke.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved