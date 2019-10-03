|
|
Daisy W. Cortright
Wausau - Daisy W. Cortright, 97, passed away September 27, 2019 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.
She was born September 11, 1922 in Croydon, England, the only child of William and Dorothy (Neale) Wales.
Daisy was serving with the UK National Fire Service during WWII when on October 12, 1942 she met Henry Cortright who was stationed in England with the US Army Air Force. They were married on May 8, 1943 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cathedral in Norwich, England. Their daughter, Christine was born in Norwich August 1944. Henry was redeployed to the United States in January 1945. Daisy and Christine sailed for the US in March 1946 and were reunited with Henry in April 1946 in California where they lived until moving to Wausau in 1960 and became members of the Church of St. Anne.
They enjoyed traveling, especially their many trips back to England. Prior to retiring, Daisy worked at Wausau Insurance for 17 years and was an Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Volunteer for 21 years.
She is survived by her children, Christine Gibberd, Wausau, Philip (Jane Nass) Cortright, Cross Plains, and Judy (John) Trimborn, Merrill; five grandchildren, Pam Nieman, Ohio, Andy (Deena) Cortright, Waunakee, Pete (Amy Nehls) Cortright, Springfield, Virginia, Ryan (Jennifer) Ott and Sara (Dean) Heinz, Wausau; nine great-grandchildren, Christopher and Mikayla, Eli and Chloe, Elise and Audrey, Lukas, Elijah and Dylan Rae and many dear nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Henry on October 12, 1992, 50 years to the day they met, son-in-law, Thomas Gibberd, dearest friend for 81 years, Dorothy Baxter and special friend, Del Burns.
A memorial Mass was held at the Church of St. Anne, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner presided.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services or the Church of St. Anne, Wausau are appreciated.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Aspirus Hospice House and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their kind, compassionate care given to Daisy.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Oct. 3, 2019