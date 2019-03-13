Dala L. Revie



Wausau - Dala L. Revie, 79, passed away Sunday, March 10th, 2019 at UW Hospital, Madison as a result of a severe stroke she suffered on Jan. 14th.



Dala was born July 4th, 1939, in Wausau to the late Reed and Dorothy Schmieden. She married David Revie on October 28th, 1961. He preceded her in death in 2003.



Dala was very active right up to the time of her stroke. She was proud to work beside her daughter at her daughter's business Family Treasures since the day of inception 18 years ago. Her biggest joy was babysitting her grandchildren and later her great-grandchildren. She was intricate at sewing and crocheting. She perfected an array of homemade chocolates that she spent months creating every year for the joy of gifting to others. She looked forward to Friday night fish frys with her friend Karie.



Dala's love, generosity, and compassion for others was unsurpassed. She always put others first. Her strength and independence was admired by all. Her positive attitude and selfless nature should be an example for all to follow. If everyone lived life the way she did the world would truly be a better place.



Her legacy will live on through her loving family, daughter Michelle Barrone (Brian Schneider) granddaughter, Cassandra Rohde, grandson, Eric Barrone, and great-grandchildren Jordan, Sequoiah, and Calvin Jr.



A memorial service honoring Dala will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 15th, 2019 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Michael Loomis will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary