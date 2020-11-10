1/1
Dale A. Millard
1949 - 2020
Dale A. Millard

Wausau - Dale A. Millard, 70, of Wausau, passed away due to a motorcycle accident on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Dale was born in Wausau to the late Robert and Ida (Stengle) Millard. Dale joined the United States Marine Corps and served his country honorably. He married Laura Prozinski on November 29, 2003, at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church.

Dale was proud of his service to his country and continued to serve his fellow brothers and sisters in arms through memberships and volunteering with veteran organizations. He was able to take part in the Honor Flight four times; three times as a guardian and once for being honored as a veteran. He was a member of Man of Honor Society, VFW Burns Post #388, VVA, and the DAV. He was also very proud to be the very first member of the Briq's 100# club, and it didn't take him long to accomplish that feat. A man of many talents, Dale enjoyed wood-burning and woodworking crafts; and would play the harmonica for anyone willing to listen. Dale loved to volunteer whenever he could at the local schools and church to work with children. He enjoyed reading to them, ministering to them in Sunday school, and helping them in the classroom. Dale was a loving and doting grandpa and always looked forward to spending time with his little buddy Brinleigh. Dale did not leave this world without giving one last gift, he donated his tissue and organs so others could live. Dale will be missed by those whose lives he touched, but his memory will continue to live on in their hearts.

Dale is survived by his wife, Laura; his children, Robert Millard and Angela Raatz; and his grandchildren, Marcus Childs, Zachary, Jackson, and Alex Millard, and Brinleigh DeBuhr.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin sister Mary Jane; his daughter DeAnna Childs; and his son Chris Millard.

A public visitation will take place from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm on Friday, November 13 at the Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven. Online condolences and words of remembrance can be left at both www.helke.com and www.brainardfuneral.com. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, services will be held at Brainard Funeral Home.

Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Family is requiring everyone to wear masks and social distance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to donate to a veteran's group of their choice.






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Brainard Everest Chapel
NOV
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Brainard Everest Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
