Sauter - Rembs Funeral Home
901 South Weber Avenue
Stratford, WI 54484
(715) 687-4155
Dale F. "Obie" Obernberger

Town of Eau Pleine - Dale F. "Obie" Obernberger, 79, Town of Eau Pleine, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his home.

A celebration of life will take place from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at The Country Aire in Stratford.

Dale was born on May 30, 1940 in Unity, Wisconsin to Frank and Beatrice (Flink) Obernberger. He graduated from Athens High School in 1959. On November 10, 1972, he married Peggy Ann Gengler in Medford, Wisconsin.

He worked as a rock quarry operator for 40+ years in the same granite pit - the last 19 of those years were for Jack, Peggy and Adam Koss/Red Rock Granite Pit. Dale had many interests, such as shooting pool, shaking dice, going on walks by the river with his dog, hunting, fishing, and boating with his family. He liked to support his local taverns, especially Ripps Bar. He never failed to be the life of the party. Dale will always be remembered for his kindness, smile, sense of humor, and his love of life, but most of all, for being an amazing husband, father, and grandfather.

Dale is survived by his wife, Peggy, daughters, Kimberlee Obernberger (Andrew Boushack) of Loyal, Kelly (Cory) Zawislan of Stratford, and Samantha (Ray) Yessa of Wausau, and grandchildren, Brandon (Erica) Wagner, Haley Griepentrog, Ashley Zawislan, Tucker Zawislan, Jessica Colby, and Alyssa Colby. He is further survived by sisters, Geroldine (Wayne) Belanger of Holcombe, Elaine (Gene) Schlag of Marshfield and a brother, Larry (Sherry) Obernberger of Vancouver, WA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Loyd Obernberger.

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
