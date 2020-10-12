1/1
Dale J. Masanz
Dale J Masanz

Edgar - passed away at the age of 76 on Friday afternoon, October 9, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edgar with Rev. Thomas Huff officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Thursday from 10 AM until time of services. The honor of pallbearer belongs to his grandchildren: Anthony, Grace, Ian and Elizabeth.

We are mindful of the on-going challenges coronavirus is presenting and are advising family and friends that FACE MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED for the visitation and funeral. Social distancing procedures will also be in place and the church is only able to accommodate 25% of their maximum capacity. We do not want to risk the health and safety of family and friends. If you are not feeling well, please stay home. Thank you for understanding.

Dale's family will hold a larger gathering to celebrate his life when it is safe to do so. Announcements will be posted.

Dale was born on July 11, 1944 in Marshfield, the son of Joseph and Ethel (Kamenick) Masanz. He graduated from Stratford High School and went on to earn a Technical Diploma from the Eau Claire Barber College. He worked as a barber and later went on to be a rural letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. On August 6, 1966, he was united in marriage to Elmira Diers at Holy Family Catholic Church in Poniatowski.

He was a member of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edgar.

Dale enjoyed supporting his favorite sports teams including: The Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers as well as local high school sports. He loved to travel, especially to Mexico and The Dominican Republic and enjoyed his time with Elmira at their winter getaway in Apache Junction, Arizona. Dale spent time on the lake fishing and hanging out on the deck soaking up the sun. He was a master of his yardwork and enjoyed playing Sheepshead with family and friends.

Those who will cherish his memory include his loving wife, Elmira; his son, John (Trish) Masanz and their children, Anthony, Grace and Ian and his daughter, Jill (Scott) Schmitz and their daughter, Elizabeth. He is further survived by his brothers, Marlyn (Judy) Masanz, Allen (Jeanette) Masanz, and Ron (Karen) Masanz; his sister, Kris (DuWayne) Merkes; his sisters-in-law, Eleanor Wisnewski and Mary Jo Diers along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Ethel Masanz; his in-laws, Anthony and Cecilia Diers; his sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Diers) Wolf and his brothers-in-law, Ronald Diers and George Wisnewski.

Dale's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
