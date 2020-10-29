1/1
Dale L. Carr
1950 - 2020
Dale L. Carr

Wausau - Dale L. Carr, 70, died, October 24, 2020 at his home.

He was born October 5, 1950 in Marathon, son of Leona (Zawislan) Carr and the late Marcel Carr. On January 9, 1981 he married Doreen Reiche in Leesburg, Florida. She preceded him in death on November 24, 2011.

Dale served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Brian Pickard, Michael Pickard and Amy (Jesse) Graveen; grandchildren, Carter, Alexis, Jenna and Emma; mother, Leona Carr; siblings, Wayne (Char) Carr, Carol Urban, Diane Carr (Bob) Sekorski, Gary Carr, Randy (Cheri) Carr, Brian (Judy) Carr, and Lynn Carr-Berry (Lynn) Berry , numerous other friends and relatives.

Besides his father, Marcel, and wife, Doreen, he was preceded in death by infant brother Patrick and brothers-in-law Len Urban, James Gierl, Marty Dircz, brother and sister- in-law Orville and Delores Held, mother and father-in-law Leonard and Gertrude Rieche

Private memorial services will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau. Rev. Zach Holdorf will officiate. Burial will be in Central Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, King. Public visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave, Wausau.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to your favorite local veterans' organization.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
NOV
2
Memorial service
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 845-6900
