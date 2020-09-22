1/1
Dale Tessmer
Dale Tessmer

Kronenwetter - Dale L. Tessmer, age 77, of Kronenwetter died on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home from natural causes.

Dale was born on April 3, 1943, in Wausau to the late Leslie and Doris (Marquardt) Tessmer. He married Mary Stelmark (Leitza) on August 18, 1978; she survives.

Dale is survived by siblings Dennis (Jean) Tessmer, Stanley (Connie) Tessmer, Karen (Mark) Wilkes, and Debra (Jack) Urmanski; his children Steve (Diane) Tessmer, Donald (Beverly) Tessmer, Andrew (Tonya) Tessmer, Shawn (Lorana) Tessmer, and Jennifer (Jason) Leber; his step-children Paul (Jackie) Leitza and Scott (Theresa) Leitza. Dale was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Tessmer and sons Daniel Tessmer and David (Pam) Tessmer.

Dale is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was well-loved by family and friends. Dale served on the Wausau Police Department for 30 years before retiring as a Lieutenant Detective. Dale then drove school bus for First Student since 1997. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he's touched.

Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Brainard Funeral Home, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. The Rev. Timothy Smith will officiate. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday. Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com.






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
