Dale Tollar
Dale Tollar

Wausau - Dale Tollar, 77, of Wausau passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by family after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

He was born March 10, 1943 in Wausau Wisconsin to Florence Nelson and Arthur P. Tollar.

He is survived by his children Tina Franck (Bryan)Terrill Tollar (Lacy Miller)and two grandchildren Aiden Tollar age 6 and Ethan Tollar age 4.

Dale loved being outdoors, his dog Harley and time with friends. Fishing with his son and grandsons was a regular highlight. He never met a tree he didn't like and of course it could also always use some pruning.

If he wasn't on his four-wheeler he was on his tractor enjoying the outdoors??.

Exercise was always a must so visiting with friends and working out at the gym was a regular part of his day.

He will be dearly missed by friends and family.

A memorial will be held at a later date.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
