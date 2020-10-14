Daniel C. Cyrs
Appleton - Daniel C. Cyrs, 58, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton.
He was born April 21, 1962 in Wausau, to Marlys (Kraimer) Cyrs and the late Maurice Cyrs who preceded him in death in 1972. In 1980 Marlys married Norb Arnoldi who became Dan's step-father.
Daniel graduated from Newman High School, attended Stout University and graduated from Wisconsin Tech School in telecommunications. In 1988 he suffered spinal cord injury which left him quadriplegic, but he endured his disability with dignity and pride. He told many people he was so lucky to live independently in his home with his faithful dog, Henry, who he walked every day. Daniel took comfort in knowing he had unwavering family support. He was an example to all who worked for him and met him.
In high school he was an excellent football player and loved the outdoors and all sports. He enjoyed hunting and managed to shoot a gun with adaption with the "challenge the outdoors" group and was also able to spend time on the water riding in his pontoon boat. He had a remarkable ability to carry his cross with perseverance and courage and faced his challenges as if they were a gift. Daniel was a fierce competitor. After his spinal injury experimental surgery was tried as well as many other ways to cure his paralysis. The last 10 years he was faced with more physical problems but never gave up. The right to Life was extremely important to hm and he would let you know how he stood politically.
He was a devout Catholic whose faith was extremely important. He loved the Eucharist and went to confession often. It was important for him to be in "good grace" with his God. Daniel wore a brown scapular to his death and always had holy water on his eating island.
Survivors include his daughter, Lindsay (Brett) Allgeyer, Florida; mother and step-father, Marlys and Norb Arnoldi; brother, David (Cathy) Cyrs, sister, Julie Cyrs Winter and brother, Michael (Maureen) Cyrs; 10 loving nieces and nephews, and one great niece.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Social distancing will be practiced and face coverings are required for all who attend. The Mass will be live streamed on the St. Therese Website or Facebook page and for later viewing on the Peterson/Kraemer website.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the wonderful caregivers over 32 years who put his care above their needs. Also for the sincere compassion of St. Elizabeth staff for our family in the last days.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com