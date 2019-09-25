Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vet Center
Menomonie, WI
Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
Vet Center,
Menomonie, WI
Resources
1946 - 2019
Daniel E. Buss

Menomonie - Daniel E. Buss, age 72, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday September 20, 2019.

He was born October 29, 1946 in Menomonie to Earl and Leona (Keck) Buss. He grew up in the Menomonie area and graduated from Menomonie High School. Soon after graduating he was drafted into the Army and served in the Vietnam conflict with the 1st Calvary Division. Dan served our country honorably and received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palms, Purple Heart, Air Medal Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert in Rifle and Bronze and Silver Stars.

Dan was married to the love of his life Katie (Kathy) Hoehn, for 31 years. They lived in Wausau for 17 years and then moved to Menomonie.

Dan is survived by his wife Katie and children Danielle (Tom) Meyers, Menomonie, Judd (Nicki) Shira, Ankeny, IA, Shawn (Bri) Buss, Neenah and Shae Buss, CA., Dan loved being" Papa" to his 11 grandchildren, Kenley, Sawyer, Trae, Shawnee, Lucca, Lucera, Jase, Jaxon, Jordan, Elijah, and Kai. He is also survived by brother Gary (Sharron) Buss, sister Earlene Way, brother-in -law Richard Grassl, sister-in-law Karen (John) Pelot, brothers-in-law Ken (Jerri) Hoehn, Kregg (Cindy) Hoehn, and Keith (Sandy) Hoehn, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ann Grassl, and brothers-in-law Bill Way, Caryll Milliren.

Dan was a proud Vietnam Veteran who enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved giving to others, hosting parties, cooking, grilling and canning his homegrown vegetables, gardening and of course the Packers.

A celebration of Life will be held at the Vet Center, Menomonie on Sunday September 29th, from 1-5 p.m., with Military Honors by the Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials will be donated to the Fisher House 5054 E.54th St. Minneapolis, MN 55417. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is assisting the family.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
