Daniel Edwin Rucinski
Mosinee - We are now celebrating God calling home his son Daniel Edwin Rucinski on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the age of 88.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday February 21, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Robin Wilde will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, where full Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion, Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post No. 10. Visitation will be on Wednesday February 20, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the Sixth Street funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 19, 2019