Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Daniel's life story with friends and family

Share Daniel's life story with friends and family

Daniel G. Briner



St. Germain - Daniel G. Briner, age 74 of St. Germain, WI died Tuesday, July 7th. Upon his wishes, cremation took place and private family services will be held.



NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES OF WOODRUFF, WI IS SERVING THE FAMILY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store