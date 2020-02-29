|
|
Daniel J. Gorman
Pittsville - Daniel J. Gorman, 59, Pittsville, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, Rev. Mark Krueger will officiate. Visitations will be held from 4-8 pm on Friday night and from 10am until service time on Saturday all at the funeral home. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Dan was born on August 2, 1960 in Iron Mountain, MI to Joseph R. and Evelyn L. (Riopell) Gorman. He attended school in Kingsford, Michigan.
Formerly of Greely, Colorado Dan worked as a City Bus Driver and later as a Truck Driver. He is a veteran of the US Army and participated often in the capacity of Honor Guard for military funerals. He was also a talented home chef and was particularly known for his chocolate chip cookies and pies (going by the name of Chef Montague). Dan also enjoyed old telephones and radios and was known on the air as W0LIN.
Dan is survived by his siblings: Carol Graewin of Marshfield, Susan McLaughlin and Patricia (Cecil) Ballou, both of Kronenwetter and Nanette (Griffith) Matthews of Rothschild. He is further survived by many nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Elizabeth Gorman.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020