Daniel J. Hagedorn
Wausau - Daniel James Hagedorn, 57, of Wausau, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.
Daniel James Hagedorn, the son of Richard and Dolores (Wegner) Hagedorn was born in Merrill on February 21, 1962. He was baptized in his home in the Town of Pine River and was confirmed in Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Merrill.
Daniel was raised on the family farm in the Town of Pine River, attended Pine River Elementary School, Merrill Junior and Senior High School, graduating in 1980. Following graduation he worked on the family farm, was employed at W.C.C. (Wisconsin Conservation Corp.) and in maintenance at the Merrill City Hall. He then worked in food service and was employed at various establishments in Merrill and Wausau. He retired in 2007 due to health problems.
Daniel was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Merrill. He was an active participant in the Fair Stand, Lenten Fish Fries, Polka Services and Youth Group activities when needed.
Daniel enjoyed music and played drums in the Junior and Senior High School bands and the Merrill City Band. He was a member of the Dick Richin's Orchestra (his dad's band) playing drums and serving as the band technician. He also played in the Concertina Eddie band and other bands in the area.
Daniel loved to travel on tours and cruises which took him to Canada, Mexico, Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Hawaii and many states throughout the United States. He also enjoyed playing cards, darts, pool, swimming and fishing. He watched T.V. especially enjoying football and professional wrestling.
Survivors include his sister, Nancy (Phil) Woller of Plover; a nephew, Richard (Hannah) Hagedorn III of Monroe; his sister-in-law, Joan Hagedorn of Madison; and other relatives and friends. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Dolores and Richard Hagedorn, Sr.; and his brothers, Richard Hagedorn, Jr. and Mark Hagedorn.
The funeral service for Daniel will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Merrill. The Rev. Patricia Schutz will officiate. Burial will take place in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M. Saturday at the church. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Merrill, or the .
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020