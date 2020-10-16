1/1
Daniel J. Lorence
1956 - 2020
Daniel J. Lorence

Edgar - Daniel J. Lorence, 64, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born March 18, 1956 in Milwaukee, son of Maryann (Mueller) Lorence, Marshfield and the late Donald J. Lorence.

For many years Daniel was employed with Arpin Dairy, the former Lemke Cheese of Wausau and most recently with Great Lakes Cheese Company until health concerns forced him to retire early. Daniel had a strong work ethic and truly enjoyed working many years in the cheese making business.

Some of his favorite pastimes included gardening, especially raising blueberries, cooking, being outside and watching the Green Bay Packers. Something Daniel truly cherished was the time spent with his son John.

Survivors include his mother, Maryann Lorence, Marshfield, his son, John (Andrea Arispe) Lorence, Edgar, his daughter, Kim Gavigan, Stratford, his son, Cory Mulhern, his siblings, Karen (Steve Lentz) Forshee-Lentz, Almond, Kathleen Lorence, West Bend, Tina (fiancé Bruce Jenkel) Lorence, Marathon, Joanne Cline, West Bend, Lisa Zellner, Mosinee and Larry Lorence, Marshfield and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his father he was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Lorence.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Daniel's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
327 N 3Rd Ave
Edgar, WI 54426
(715) 845-6900
