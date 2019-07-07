Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home
3400 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI

Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home
3400 Stewart Avenue,
Wausau, WI

Daniel Ray Smith


1977 - 2019
Daniel Ray Smith Obituary
Daniel Ray Smith

Schofield - Daniel Ray Smith, 42, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, June 28, 2019.

He was born May 10, 1977 in Wausau, son of Wendy Jones, Wausau and the late Gerald Smith.

Dan was a truck driver for more than 20 years, first employed by LB Trucking and most recently with Waste Management. He enjoyed riding his Harley with friends, singing Karaoke and grilling out on his patio. He loved all types of music. In his early years, Dan sang in the church choir and enjoyed Christian youth gatherings. He also spent time hunting, fishing and camping with his family and friends. He loved to play card and board games at holiday get-togethers, especially with the younger generation.

Survivors include his mother, Wendy Jones, Wausau, his sister, Rebecca (Smith) Tuley and her children, Emily Rae Tuley and Caleb Tuley, Wausau, his stepfather Patrick (Snipe) Neupert, Wausau and his stepmother, Linda (Williamson-Smith) Fausek, Ettrick. Dan is further survived by numerous members of the Smith and Jones families and his girlfriend, Abbey Preiser and her children, Devin, Carsten and Eliza.

Besides his father he was preceded in death by uncles on both sides of the family, a maternal aunt, and his grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. The Rev. Jenn Collins will officiate. Friends may call on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. In lieu of flowers please send any donations in Dan's name to the Marathon County Humane Society of Wausau. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on July 7, 2019
