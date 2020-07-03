Daniel Thiele
Wausau - Our hearts are heavy as we had to say our earthly goodbyes to Daniel J Thiele. He left our world Thursday June 2, in the early morning hours.
Dan was a fighter, but cancer wasn't backing down. While he grew weary in the battle, it NEVER got the best of him. WE did.
He was a friend, father, son, brother and so much more! Anyone who knew him was truly blessed to have had him in their life. Until we meet again, he leaves us with amazing memories to carry on.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for Dan. Further details are to be announced. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Dan's name. Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
.
We love and miss you already Dan. See you on the other side.