1/1
Daniel Thiele
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Thiele

Wausau - Our hearts are heavy as we had to say our earthly goodbyes to Daniel J Thiele. He left our world Thursday June 2, in the early morning hours.

Dan was a fighter, but cancer wasn't backing down. While he grew weary in the battle, it NEVER got the best of him. WE did.

He was a friend, father, son, brother and so much more! Anyone who knew him was truly blessed to have had him in their life. Until we meet again, he leaves us with amazing memories to carry on.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for Dan. Further details are to be announced. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Dan's name. Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.

We love and miss you already Dan. See you on the other side.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved