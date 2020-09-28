Darlene & Gene Cottrell
Irma - Gene Cottrell, 87, a longtime Irma area resident passed away on Saturday, September 12 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, Wisconsin and on Wednesday, September 16, Darlene Cottrell, 86, his wife of nearly 67 years passed away at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Darlene was born April 19, 1934 in Merrill to Harold and Gertrude (Odegard) Olson. Gene was born December 14, 1932 to Howard and Lillian (Michelson) Cottrell. Gene and Darlene were married October 4, 1953 before his service in the US Army. They lived most of their life in the Irma area. Gene was a union mason laborer and enjoyed cutting wood, and being outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, maintaining the land and making maple syrup. Gene enjoyed making things for family members and working on antique cars. He worked on the board of Bethany Cemetery on Irma Hill for over 50 years as president and trustee. Darlene was a homemaker. She enjoyed riding horses, cross country skiing, fishing and flower gardening. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Surviving Gene and Darlene Cottrell are their children; Jeannie (Robert) Cottrell-Truax of Marquette, Michigan; Vince (Laurie) Cottrell of Merrill; Todd (Gina) Cottrell of Oconomowoc; Linda Cottrell of Minnesota; and Karen (Steve) Pyatt of Milwaukee. The Cottrell's are further survived by nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and Gene's sister - Carol and sister-in-law - Virginia Cottrell. They were preceded in death by their parents, Darlene's brother - Duane Olson and Gene's brother - Victor. A Memorial Service with military rites for Gene and Darlene Cottrell will be held at 11:00 a.m. October 17, 2020 at the Krueger Family Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:00 am until the time of services at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Bethany Cemetery in Irma. Memorials may be made in Gene & Darlene's name to Bethany Cemetery. All checks to be made out to Bethany Cemetery and mailed in c/o Rusty De Broux - Treasurer, N6639 County Road H, Irma, WI 54442.
