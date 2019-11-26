Services
Wausau - On Monday, November 25th, 2019, Darlene Crochiere passed away at the age of 87. Darlene was born 10/23/1932 to the late Mary (Richards) and Richard Naug in Rhinelander. She was the youngest of seven children.

Darlene had three daughters: Marie (Perry) Dymora, Penny Crochiere and Cindi (Fred) Will. Darlene was blessed with eight Grandchildren, eight Great Grandchildren and one Great Great Grandson. Darlene was looking forward to the arrival of one more Great Grandchild in December.

The family has a special appreciation for the love and care shown to Darlene by God-Daughter Rachel (Steve) Doran.

Darlene retired from the Commission of Aging as the Food Service Manager. She was able to use her special talents of cake-decorating and party planning. She enjoyed piano playing, embroidery and the Annual Christmas candy making with friends and family.

Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel will be assisting the family. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com. Per Darlene's wishes, there will not be a formal service but the family will hold a celebration of life in the spring.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
