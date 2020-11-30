1/
Darlene J. Wiedeman
Darlene J. Wiedeman

Wausau - Darlene J. Wiedeman, 76, formerly of Wausau, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Harbor Haven in Fond du Lac from a short illness.

She was born June 22, 1944 in Wausau, daughter of the late Elgart and Viola (Erdmann) Schulz and graduated from Wausau High School in 1961. On August 8, 1964, she married George Wiedeman.

Darlene worked at Wausau Insurance Company her entire life and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. After retiring, her focus turned to genealogy research and she put together extensive family histories of all sides of her family and helped many others with their searches.

Survivors include, her children, James (Laurie) Wiedeman, Marathon and Georgia (Keith) Koenig, Wausau; grandson, Kyle Koenig (fiancée Tayler Harlow), Wausau; and her sister, Donna (Arleigh) Utecht, Wausau. She had a special place in her heart for her dogs (Dixie, Doc and Ben) and enjoyed watching the wildlife in her yard and working in her flower garden, while living a simple, quiet life.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Stettin Christian Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Marathon County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
