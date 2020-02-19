Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
301 Walnut St
Marathon, WI 54448
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Cassel, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Cassel, WI
Darlene S. Rothenberger


1938 - 2020
Darlene S. Rothenberger Obituary
Darlene S. Rothenberger

Cassel - Darlene S. Rothenberger, 81, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born March 12, 1938 in Wausau to the late Albert and Bernadine (Michlig) Tesch. On October 27, 1953, she married Leroy Rothenberger at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski and together had nine children.

Darlene worked for Moxness in Wausau for 25 years and then for Menzner Lumber and Supply Company in Marathon for seven years until her retirement. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cassel.

Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, canning, fishing and spending time outdoors.

Survivors include, seven children, Allan (Cheryl) Rothenberger, Athens, Judy (Bill) Baptist, Rib Mountain, Susan (Brian) Manecke, Edgar, Geraldine (Kevin) Christiansen, Fenwood, Brian (Mary) Rothenberger, Athens, Kim (Linda) Rothenberger, Edgar and Theresa Rothenberger, Weston; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Renee (Tom) Thompson, Mosinee and Randy (Sharon) Tesch, Weston; one brother-in-law, Tony Marohl, Wausau; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Leroy; daughter and son-in-law, Debra (Joseph) Nowak; infant son, Mark; and four siblings, Terry Tesch, Jenneva Marohl, Wanda Zimmerman and Barbie Wilde.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cassel. Rev. Joseph Nakwah will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
