Darlene Schmitz
Kronenwetter - Darlene J. Schmitz, of Kronenwetter, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Survivors include her husband, Kurt Schmitz of Kronenwetter; three daughters, Kris (Dennis) Graun of Wausau, Penny Uekert of Kronenwetter, and Tricia (David) Johnson of Weston; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St., Schofield. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service, all at the church.
Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, Weston is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
A complete obituary may be viewed at brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019