Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
6205 Alderson St.
Schofield, WI
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
6205 Alderson St.
Schofield, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
6205 Alderson St.
Schofield, WI
Darlene Schmitz Obituary
Darlene Schmitz

Kronenwetter - Darlene J. Schmitz, of Kronenwetter, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Survivors include her husband, Kurt Schmitz of Kronenwetter; three daughters, Kris (Dennis) Graun of Wausau, Penny Uekert of Kronenwetter, and Tricia (David) Johnson of Weston; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St., Schofield. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service, all at the church.

Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, Weston is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

A complete obituary may be viewed at brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
