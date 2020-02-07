|
Darrell H. Zunker
Town of Stettin - Darrell Henry Zunker passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
He was born on October 3, 1936 to Henry and Adela (Treu) Zunker.
Darrell graduated from Wausau High School. He entered the US Army and proudly served in Germany for over three years in the 10th Mountain Division and 2nd Armored Division. He achieved the rank of Staff Sargent.
After the service, Darrell entered an electrical apprentice program. He became an industrial electrician and dairy farmer.
Darrell is survived by his wife Eileen (Semerau) Zunker, his three children, Jeannine (Mike) Matushak, David A. Zunker (Debra Bauman) and Deneen (Joseph) Hinrichs and his five granddaughters, Danielle Zunker, Michaela Matushak, Marissa Matushak, Noelle Hinrichs and Allison Hinrichs, Sister JoAnn (Ralph) Rucinski and brother Henry (Charlotte Renn) Zunker.
Darrell's surviving in-laws are Julaine (Raynard) Zunker, Charmaine Storm, Kareen Semerau, Walleen (David) Storm.
He was preceded in death by his father Henry Zunker Sr., and mother, Adela (Treu) Zunker Ollhoff, in-laws Walter Semerau and Elsie (Steidinger) Semerau and brother in-law William Storm.
A private family celebration of Darrell's life was held on Saturday, February 8 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home with Rev. Phil Bogen, Trinity Lutheran Church Town of Stettin officiating. Military honors were conducted by American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post #10.
His family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice Service for the wonderful people that cared for Darrell and his family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020