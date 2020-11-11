1/1
Darrell M. Bohm
1943 - 2020
Darrell M. Bohm

Merrill - Darrell M. Bohm, age 77, of Merrill, died on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, WI.

He was born on November, 4, 1943 in Rhinelander, the son of Ernest and Eleanor (Reinke) Bohm.

Darrell graduated from Rhinelander High School. He attended Lincoln County Teachers College and the University of WI-Stevens Point. He taught school in Beaver Dam, Rib Lake, Lac du Flambeau, and for 32 years in Marathon.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Kroll), sons Todd (Dawn) and Tim (Karen), and grandchildren Samantha, Chayden, Ellie, and Alex.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

The family lived in Kronenwetter until his retirement and then moved to Merrill.

Darrell was devoted to his wife and best friend, Kathy. He was very proud of his sons and had close bonds with his daughters-in-law. Without a doubt, he treasured his four grandchildren, always supportive of their education and career paths.

Darrell enjoyed driving his boat on Lake Pesobic, riding his lawn tractor, driving laps around Merrill in his truck, eating at local restaurants, and connecting with his tenants. His interests included cruises, politics, and gardening; he was a ship, airplane, and lighthouse enthusiast. Known for his hearty laugh and big presence, he will be dearly missed.

A private ceremony will be held with immediate family.

A memorial scholarship for future educators will be established in Darrell's honor.

The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
