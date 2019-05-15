|
Darrin "DB" Brown
Wausau - Darrin "DB" Brown, 50, of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, two days after celebrating his 50th birthday with his friends and family. Darrin battled with an aggressive Glioblastoma brain tumor for 15 months and died peacefully surrounded by family at the Aspirus Hospice House.
Darrin was born in Antigo, on May 10, 1969, to Mary (Zima) and Tracy Brown Sr. After graduating from high school, Darrin went on to further studies at the technical college. He then developed his career as a Print Operator. On June 24, 2010 he married Lori Heinz.
If you knew Darrin, you loved him. He loved a good party, never met a stranger and was always willing to share a beer with anyone who had the time. Camping, planting his vegetable garden and fishing were some of the things that Darrin enjoyed most. He was frequently traveling - especially to Jamaica and various locations to purchase used Buicks. Most important to Darrin were his daughters, wife Lori, Puggle son Leo, and his many friends and family members whom he cared deeply for. Nothing meant more to him than seeing them happy.
Darrin is survived by his wife, Lori; daughters, Alyssa (Daniel) Ennis, and Kasandra (Kelly) Brown; his first grandson who his due on June 12, 2019; brothers, Brian (Cristina) Brown and Tracy (Lisa) Brown; sisters, Elizabeth (Steven) Collatz and Vanessa (Matthew) Venskus; nieces, Trisha and Heather; father Tracy Brown Sr; and his mother-in-law, Joan Heinz.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mom, Mary.
A celebration of Darrin's life will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Suits are discouraged, tie-dye welcome. Wes Jedras will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Town of Stettin Christian Cemetery. Please go to Helke.com to sign the family guestbook.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 15, 2019