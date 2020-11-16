Darrin Walkowski
Wausau - After living for many years with, and meeting the challenges of, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Darrin J. Walkowski passed away on November 12, 2020. He was born July 28, 1969 to Clarence and Mary Walkowski.
Darrin graduated from the University of WI-Stevens Point with majors in business and mathematics. He worked as a tax preparer and later as a property claims insurance adjuster with Church Mutual Insurance Co. Darrin was known for his carefree and joyful personality which helped him cope with the challenges of MS. In his early years he enjoyed being outdoors, planting trees, working in the woods and farming. He liked the competition of a good card game and was known to be quite lucky. Even though he became limited in his physical abilities, he did not let that stop him from filling his role as a great husband and father by always making sure to listen to, advise, and support his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Susan (Sitko) Walkowski and sons Brandon and Bryce Walkowski, Wausau; mother Mary (Falkowski) Walkowski, Weston; brother Gary (Donna) Walkowski, Mosinee; sister Ranee (Jason) Bahr, Mosinee; father-in-law Lawrence Sitko, Mosinee; sister-in-law Sharon (Rodney) Baumann, Mosinee; and many neices and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Walkowski and mother-in-law Elizabeth (Betty) Sitko
Thank you to the staff of Wausau Manor, Palliative Care and Hospice Services for all their support. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Anne Parish, Wausau WI.
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com