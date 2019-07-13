|
Darthea J. Hill
Grand Rapids, MI - Darthea J. Hill, age 79, recently of Grand Rapids, Michigan, passed peacefully into glory on July 8th, 2019. Darthea was born to Hazel and Foster Jonathan on the Tonawanda Indian Reservation near Basom, New York.
She was a quiet yet resilient woman of faith who shared her love of music and art with countless people while remaining a joyful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. While she and her husband of over 45 years were alive, they sang in several quartets, and she played the flute on several worship teams.
She was active for years with the Great Lakes Baptist Conference Mission Board, now known as Converge. She served several years in ministry with Native American churches in the upper Mid-West region. She was also a deaconess in several churches around the United States.
After moving to Michigan, and even as dementia took its toll, Darthea enjoyed artwork, crafting and singing with other residents at Vista Springs in Wyoming, Michigan. Her joyful spirit attracted people and she dearly loved the residents and staff.
Darthea was preceded in death by her husband, Hilton Hill, also of the Tonawanda Indian Reservation; her mother and father; her brother, Parker (Carole) Jonathan; her granddaughter Jessica, nephew in law Rich Raby, Brothers-in-law, Jonas (Dawn) Fitzsimmons and Robert (Kathy) Hill all welcomed her to Heaven.
She is survived by her sister, Dawn; her two children, Darryl (Danielle) and Joel (Colleen); grandchildren, Adler, Daniel and Benjamin and great-grandson Sawyer. Her nephews and nieces include: Lee (Shari) Fitzsimmons, Paula (Sidney) Eick, Wendy (Rich [d.]) Raby, Parker (Paula) Jonathan, David (Jo) Jonathan, Mark (Charlene) Jonathan, Kathy (Glenn) Bloom and April Hill. She is also survived by many family members and friends on the Tonawanda Indian Reservation.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5-6 pm at Bethany Baptist Church, 6601 Alderson St, Schofield, WI 54476. A dinner will be served following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of Darthea's favorite charities: Converge (converge.org/midamerica/give), Ron Hutchcraft Ministries On Eagles Wings (hutchcraft.com/donate) or The Potters House Christian School (tphgr.org/get-involved/donate).
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 13 to July 14, 2019