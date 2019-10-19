Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
327 N 3Rd Ave
Edgar, WI 54426
(715) 845-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hanke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. "Dave" Hanke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. "Dave" Hanke Obituary
David A. "Dave" Hanke

Edgar - David A. "Dave" Hanke, 64, Edgar passed away Friday. October 18, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Dave was the owner/operator of Dave's Pro Cut Lawn Service of Edgar.

Funeral services will be held at Noon Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. The Rev. Thomas Huff will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar and again on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. A full obituary can be read at www.petersonkraemer.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
Download Now