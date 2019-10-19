|
David A. "Dave" Hanke
Edgar - David A. "Dave" Hanke, 64, Edgar passed away Friday. October 18, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Dave was the owner/operator of Dave's Pro Cut Lawn Service of Edgar.
Funeral services will be held at Noon Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. The Rev. Thomas Huff will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar and again on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. A full obituary can be read at www.petersonkraemer.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019