David "Dave" Allen Priebe



Schofield - David "Dave" Allen Priebe, 61, passed away July 19, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.



Dave was born April 8, 1958 to the late Donald and Barbara (Shidell) Priebe in Wausau. He was married to Kathryn (Kubichek) in 1982. He graduated from D.C. Everest High School and was employed by Pieper Electric.



Dave enjoyed being with his family, loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and spending time up at "The Shack".



Dave is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Sarah Wells; son, Matt (Jill) Priebe; daughter, Jenny Priebe; son, Joe (Alyssa) Priebe; grandchildren, Cohen, Braden and Laila. He is further survived by brother, Dean (Michelle) Priebe; sister, Darla (Keith) Schulz; mother-in-law, Myrtle Kubichek; brothers-in-law, Steve (Barb) Kubichek and Dave (Deb) Kubichek; sisters-in-law, Kris Mehring (Jaimie Rice) and Kay (Tim) Spence; and many nieces and nephews.



Dave is preceded in death by a sister, Donna Tress, father-in-law, Milton Kubichek and brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Carla Kubichek.



The family would like to thank Dr. Haque and all the staff at Aspirus Cancer Center and hospital for their compassion and support.



Following Dave's wishes, there will be a celebration of life for family and friends held at a later date.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 22 to July 23, 2019