David and Dorothy Ashenbrenner
Galloway - Services will be October 24 and 25 for David and Dorothy Ashenbrenner of Galloway who died as a result of a motor vehicle collision on October 14, 2019.
This loving, generous, hard-working couple leaves behind family and friends devastated by the sudden loss of dedicated grandparents and leaders of their church and community.
Dave, 73, and Dorothy, 78, were active and faithful members of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Galloway, with Dave serving as deacon and Dorothy as commissioned minister. They sang in the choir and taught religious education and confirmation. Dorothy played the organ and served as church secretary.
Their community involvement extended to organizing and working the annual Galloway Days and the Wittenberg-Birnamwood High All School Reunion. Both could be counted on to respond to any request for assistance. Dave was an avid softball pitcher, and he shared his passion for the game with his children.
The couple enjoyed attending events involving their grandchildren in Madison, Weston, and Brookfield, timing their travels to ensure they were back in Galloway to perform church services. They were proud of their grandchildren's movie making and always encouraged their creative endeavors.
Dorothy was born in Wisconsin Rapids on August 25, 1941, to John and Cecilia (Dashnier) Malolepsy. David was born on his parents' farm in the town of Morris in Shawano County on February 18, 1946, to Ernest and Ethel (Salzman) Ashenbrenner.
Dorothy and Dave met and fell in love at the state university in Stevens Point where they both graduated with bachelor's degrees in teaching in 1968. Dorothy taught in Beloit, Dave in Neshkoro, and both taught in Medford. They married at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids on July 13, 1968.
Upon buying and moving to their farm in Galloway, Dave taught in Polonia and Mosinee while Dorothy cared for their three children, Dawn, Will, and Carl. Dorothy later worked for more than 25 years during tax time for H & R Block. At home she was always baking, humming, and doing puzzles. A farmer at heart, Dave raised chickens and goats, and drove trucks and school buses. He was always outside working in their extensive garden or fixing something on the property. They made gallons of maple syrup every year that they shared with family and friends. They loved the Green Bay Packers and were honored to be shareholders.
The couple is survived by three children, Dawn (Saleem Surti) Ashenbrenner of Weston, William (Vicki) Ashenbrenner of Madison, and Carl (Brecken) Ashenbrenner of Brookfield; five grandchildren, Aliya, Samuel, Joseph, Max, and Ledra; Dave's siblings, Jeanette Konkol of Maribel, Ronald (Joanne) Ashenbrenner of Wittenberg, Shirley Marshek of Maribel, Leon "Tony" (Virginia) Ashenbrenner of Tigerton, and Julane (Elroy) Matz of Pickeral, and sister-in-law Doris Ashenbrenner of Wittenberg; and Dorothy's siblings, Sister Michel Malolepsy and Sister Helen Malolepsy both of Oshkosh, Jane Gerend of Marshfield, and John Malolepsy of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The couple is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The couple were preceded in death by their parents, and Dave's three brothers, two in infancy, Wayne and Arlen, and Gerald.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galloway, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan will preside. Reverend Augustine Bentil will be the homilist. Additional visitation will be Thursday at the church starting at 4 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to a future memorial fund are appreciated.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019