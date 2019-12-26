|
|
David Cram
Mosinee - David J. Cram 77, Mosinee, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 at his home with this wife and children by his side. He was born one of seven children to David and Genevieve (Cionek) Cram on September 27, 1942 in Jackson; MI. Dave entered into the United States Army in 1962 and served stateside and in Germany as an Equipment Operator until contracting tuberculosis and needing surgery and lengthy hospitalization in 1964. He also worked as a Police office, general laborer, Nursing Assistant, Physical Therapy Assistant, and an Emergency Services Crisis Worker at NCHC.
He married the love of his life Rhonda (Zoern) in 1968 in Antigo, WI. Together they celebrated 51 years together. Dave had a love for Johnny Cash and what messages came though his songs. Dave and Rhonda moved to Mosinee from Antigo in 1980 and has been a member of Our Saviors Catholic Church for about 6 years.
He is survived by his wife Rhonda, siblings, Paul and Vicky, brother-in-law Joe and sisters-in-law, Sharon and Cheryl. Dave was a proud parent of Michele Delange and Jason cram, grandpa to three grandsons, Jason and Andrew Delange and Isaac Cram.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 900 Old Highway 51, Mosinee. Visitation will be from 12:30 until time of service at 1:30. Fr. Marion Talaga will be officiating. Military honors will follow out front after the service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Joseph Indian School 1301 N Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325. 1-800-341-2235
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019